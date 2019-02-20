Japan trade deficit highest in 5 yrs, hit by China doldrums

This July 2018, photo shows containers piled up at a Tokyo port. Japan's exports have fallen 8.4 percent in January from a year earlier while imports also edged lower, suggesting a deepening impact from China's economic slowdown. Customs data released Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 showed exports to all of Asia dropped 13 percent year-on-year, largely due to a 17 percent decline in shipments to China. Kyodo News via AP Shinji Kita