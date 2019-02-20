Southwest blames mechanics’ union for surge in cancellations

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo a Southwest Airlines jet moves on the runway as a person eats at a terminal restaurant at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Southwest Airlines is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics and suggesting that workers are purposely grounding planes to gain leverage in negotiations over a new contract. Southwest had canceled more than 400 flights, 10 percent of its schedule, by midmorning Wednesday, Feb. 20. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo