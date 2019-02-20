Rutgers expanding beer, wine sales at select sporting events

Rutgers will expand beer and wine sales at sporting events starting this fall.
The university says the sales will be increased at department-managed venues. The revenues will help offset the $16 million spent annually on scholarship costs for more than 600 student-athletes.
The university says it has started the process to partner with a new food services provider. The new provider will secure the required licenses to serve alcohol at the designated venues for Rutgers and third-party events.
Rutgers says a recent peer review revealed 51 of the 129 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision programs allowed in-stadium alcohol sales to the public. It noted the NCAA Executive Council recently approved alcohol sales at NCAA Championship events.
Rutgers now serves alcohol at premium seating locations at HighPoint.com Stadium and in hospitality areas at the Rutgers Athletics Center.
