Knapp Elementary aims to launch walking school bus program

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2019, AT 12:01 A.M. CST. AND THEREAFTER In this Feb. 4, 2019 photo, Regina Stieber, community school coordinator at Milwaukee Public Schools' Lincoln Avenue Elementary School, walks kindergarten student Edgar Freda-Reyes down his front steps in one of the first stops on the school's walking bus route on Milwaukee's south side. The Journal Times via AP Caitlin Sievers