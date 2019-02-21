Nationwide Insurance more than doubles Des Moines job cuts

Nationwide Insurance has more than doubled the number of Des Moines job cuts it announced last fall.
Nationwide said in November that about 80 workers in Des Moines would lose their jobs as part of a company effort to eliminate about 1,100 positions across the country — around 3.6 percent of its workforce.
The company issued 191 layoff notices this month, however.
Nationwide spokesman Joe Case told The Des Moines Register that, "as we've continued to implement our business plans, we are realizing a larger impact in Des Moines than what we originally shared in November."
Nationwide has said it is taking advantage of new technologies as it positions the organization for long-term success and growth.
