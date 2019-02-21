Business

US durable goods orders up 1.2 percent in December

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

February 21, 2019 08:37 AM

FILE- In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, file photo an unsold 2019 Escape sports-utility vehicles sit in a long row at a Ford dealership in Broomfield, Colo. On Thursday, Feb. 21, the Commerce Department releases its December report on durable goods.
WASHINGTON

Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods posted a 1.2 percent advance in December, the best showing in four months, but much of the strength came from a surge in orders for commercial aircraft. In a worrisome development, a key category that tracks business investment fell for a second straight month.

The Commerce Department says the December advance in orders for durable goods followed a 1 percent rise in November which was revised up from an initial reading of 0.7 percent.

But orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched category used as a proxy for business investment plans, fell 0.7 percent in December after a 1 percent drop in November. The strength in the overall number came from a 28.4 percent jump in commercial aircraft orders.

