Saltwater spilled, recovered at Williams County well

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 10:21 AM

WILLISTON, N.D.

Equipment failure is being blamed for the spill of about 11,000 gallons of saltwater at a well in Williams County.

North Dakota's Oil and Gas Division says Equinor Energy LP reported Thursday that 260 barrels of saltwater spilled at a well about 6 miles northeast of Williston due to a pipeline valve leak. Saltwater, or brine, is a byproduct of oil production.

All of the brine was contained on site and recovered, and a state inspector has visited the site.

