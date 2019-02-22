Saltwater spilled, recovered at Williams County well

Equipment failure is being blamed for the spill of about 11,000 gallons of saltwater at a well in Williams County.
North Dakota's Oil and Gas Division says Equinor Energy LP reported Thursday that 260 barrels of saltwater spilled at a well about 6 miles northeast of Williston due to a pipeline valve leak. Saltwater, or brine, is a byproduct of oil production.
All of the brine was contained on site and recovered, and a state inspector has visited the site.
