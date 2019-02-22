Lawmakers approve more loans to farmers hit by hurricane

A midyear budget that would add $20 million for loans to farmers and $2 million for hospitals affected by Hurricane Michael has received final approval from the Georgia legislature.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the budget covering through June 30, approved Friday, will now go to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's desk.
The state had earlier allocated $55 million in loans for farmers affected by the October storm, but that money was all distributed.
The new funding should allow for about 70 more loans at an average of $290,000 each, the newspaper reports.
Other additional funding will go to paying for K-12 education and the state's Medicaid program.
The budget also includes $69 million in one-time grants to Georgia public schools to make safety enhancements, a campaign pitch of Kemp's.
