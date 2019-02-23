A look at Nigeria’s top 2 presidential contenders

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria's incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress party, right, greets supporters as he departs from Daura, Nigeria, bound for Abuja, following the postponement of presidential elections, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Nigeria's presidential candidates on Saturday condemned the last -minute decision to delay the presidential election until Feb. 23. Nigeria State House via AP Bayo Omoboriowo