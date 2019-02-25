Effort boosts hands-on learning for future entrepreneurs

A new effort at a history attraction in suburban Detroit is designed to help offer hands-on learning opportunities to the next generation of entrepreneurs.
The Henry Ford recently launched the William Davidson Foundation Initiative for Entrepreneurship, which is backed by a $1.5 million grant. The initiative includes an Entrepreneur-in-Residence program, a public speaker series, workshops and the expansion of youth programming.
The Henry Ford's President and CEO, Patricia Mooradian, says in a statement that inspiring future innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs "is at the core" of its mission.
The effort seeks to leverage The Henry Ford's Archive of American Innovation to help create a deep and engaging understanding of invention, innovation and entrepreneurship. The Henry Ford in Dearborn includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village.
