Aaron Hicks, Yankees agree to $70M, 7-year deal

FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees baseball team. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract that adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons. Hicks’ agreement includes a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over seven seasons, the person said Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo