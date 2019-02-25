Business

Ballot group spent record $24.7M fighting patient limits

The Associated Press

February 25, 2019 01:06 PM

BOSTON

A committee that opposed strict patient-to-nurse ratios in Massachusetts hospitals spent a record amount of money in its successful bid to defeat a ballot question last November.

State campaign finance regulators reported Monday that the Coalition to Protect Patient Safety, which was funded almost entirely by an organization representing hospitals, spent $24.7 million campaigning against Question 1.

That eclipsed the previous record of $21.6 million spent in 2016 by a ballot question committee that backed an unsuccessful charter school initiative.

Nurses and other supporters of patient limits spent roughly half as much as opponents. Question 1 failed by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin.

The Office of Campaign and Political Finance says the measure accounted for 86 percent of all ballot committee spending on the three 2018 statewide questions.

  Comments  