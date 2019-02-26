US appeals court clears AT&T’s $81B merger with Time Warner

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A federal appeals court has blessed AT&T's takeover of Time Warner, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, defeating the Trump administration by affirming that the $81 billion merger won't harm consumers or competition in the booming pay TV market. Richard Drew, File AP Photo