LIRR train strikes vehicle on Long Island

The Long Island Rail Road says a Manhattan-bound commuter train has struck a vehicle on Long Island.
It happened near the School Street crossing in Westbury just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday involving the 6:36 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due at Penn Station at 7:56 p.m. No word yet on any injuries.
Service has been suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.
Video shows the upright train slightly off the tracks, its front damaged.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Numerous police and emergency personnel were at the scene.
Comments