Egypt railcar crash, fire at central Cairo station kills 25

People look at a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. An Egyptian medical official said at least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured after a railcar rammed into a barrier inside the station causing an explosion of the fuel tank and triggering a huge blaze that engulfed that part of the station. The head of the Cairo Railroad Hospital said the death toll is expected to rise further. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo