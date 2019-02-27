Oh no! Company owners can get a shock from huge tax bills

Dr. Amy Baxter arranges her wearable pain relievers at her company's office Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Atlanta. Baxter's business took off after she appeared on "Shark Tank" with her device that blocks pain from injections, orders flowed in and she bulked up her inventory. But when sales hit a temporary speed bump, Baxter learned there was no tax break for the merchandise she hadn't sold yet. John Bazemore AP Photo