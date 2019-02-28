Russia and China veto US resolution on Venezuela

Russia and China have vetoed a U.S. resolution urging new elections in Venezuela, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and "the peaceful restoration of democracy."
The vote in the 15-member U.N. Security Council was 9-3, with South Africa also voting "no."
Russia and China support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro while the U.S. and its allies recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.
The council is expected to vote shortly on a rival Russian-drafted resolution.
It expresses concern at threats to use force against Venezuela and interfere in the country's domestic affairs and reaffirms the government's primary role in initiating international assistance.
