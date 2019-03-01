Washington Gov. Inslee joins 2020 Dem presidential field

In this photo taken July 23, 2018, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee poses for a photo on the beach near his home on Bainbridge Island, Wash. Inslee is adding his name to the growing 2020 Democratic presidential field. The 68-year-old is announcing his bid Friday, March 1, 2019, in Seattle after recent travels to two of the four early-nominating states. Ted S. Warren AP Photo