FIFA bans former senior VP Chung for financial misconduct

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, May 29, 2015, FIFA vice president David Chung attends the 65th FIFA Congress held at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. Former FIFA senior vice president David Chung has been banned from soccer for 6 and a half years, Friday March 1, 2019, for financial wrongdoing linked to a US dollars 20 million building project. Keystone via AP, File Patrick B. Kraemer