Governor: No reason to think Amazon might reconsider plan

This photo shows a portion of an open letter published in the Friday, March 1, 2019 edition of The New York Times, signed by a group of business leaders, elected officials and others, urging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to reconsider the decision to abandon building a headquarters in New York City. The deal would have had Seattle-based Amazon redevelop a site in the Long Island City section of the Queens borough of New York, for one of two new headquarters. The company expected to base 25,000 jobs there. Richard Drew AP Photo