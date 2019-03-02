Gas prices trend up in New Jersey, around nation

Gas prices are still trending upward as crude prices remain about $55 and refineries continue seasonal maintenance that can temporarily limit production.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey was $2.47 Friday, up four cents from a week ago. That's still below the $2.60 a gallon at this time a year ago.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.42 a gallon, also up four cents from last week — but also below the national average of $2.54 a year ago.
Analysts expect an uptick in gas prices influenced by fluctuating crude oil prices and refinery maintenance season production cuts.
