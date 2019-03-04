California’s Supreme Court upholds pension rollback

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, file photo, members of the California Public Employees' Retirement System, CalPERS listen to discussion in Sacramento, Calif. The California Supreme Court will rule on a closely watched lawsuit that has the potential to upend California's long-held rule that retirement benefits for government workers can never be taken away once promised. At issue in the decision the justices will release on Monday, March 4, 2019, is a provision of a 2012 pension reform law backed by Gov. Jerry Brown. That provision eliminated the ability of public workers to pay for more years of service for a more lucrative pension when they retire. Jonathan J. Cooper, File AP Photo