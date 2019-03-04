UK auto industry under siege as Brexit pressure escalates

In this photo taken on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, Gregory McDonald, CEO of GoodFish, an injection molding business that supplies the auto industry, speaks to the Associated Press in Cannock, England. Worryingly for McDonald, some 30 percent of the molded plastic parts his company makes ultimately go to carmakers who say they will face a catastrophe if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trade. So Goodfish, a nine-year-old company with three plants in England, is preparing to expand in Slovakia, an EU country where Volkswagen, Kia, Peugeot-Citroen and Jaguar Land Rover produce more than 1 million vehicles a year. Rui Vieira AP Photo