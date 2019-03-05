Exxon raises production forecast in Texas and New Mexico

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Exxon Mobil said Tuesday, March 5, 2019, that as soon as 2024 it expects to produce the equivalent of more than 1 million barrels of oil per day in the Permian Basin, which straddles western Texas and New Mexico, up from a forecast of 600,000 barrels by 2025. Richard Drew, File AP Photo