UN report on firms linked to Israeli settlements stalls anew

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet, speaks during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The U.N. human rights chief has delayed publication of a report on companies doing business in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, saying her office needs more time to complete a sensitive and unprecedented task. The move by Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 follows a campaign by the United States and others to squelch publication of what Israel called a “blacklist” that could drive away companies Keystone via AP, file Martial Trezzini