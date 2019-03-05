Feds: Forgery operation produced over 10,000 fake documents

FILE - This March 2, 2017, file photo shows a sign advertising bus trips to California with connections to Mexico, at a shop in the predominantly Latino town of Woodburn, Ore. A man from Woodburn has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce false documents after agents found a document-forging lab in his apartment that had allegedly produced over 10,000 fake social security cards, drivers licenses and immigration-related documents. Andrew Selsky, File AP Photo