Canadian polygamist to sell properties in British Columbia

A Canadian man who was recently convicted of polygamy is selling property he owns in British Columbia, Canada, to repay creditors.
The Calgary Herald newspaper in Canada reports that Winston Blackmore will auction off two different sets of large properties located near the small community of Bountiful in southeastern British Columbia. One is listed at $536,000 and the other at $280,000. They are part of companies owned by Blackmore.
Court bailiff Michael Sandstorm of the company auctioning the properties says the new owner will get the land and any buildings on them. He says some people are still living on the properties. It's unknown what will happen to them.
The 62-year-old Blackmore was found guilty last year of having 24 wives and sentenced to six months house arrest and one year probation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Comments