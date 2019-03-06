Italian populists launch welfare program for poor, jobless

People are seen through a glass window as they wait inside a fiscal consultancy office to apply for the minimum income, in Rome, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. On Wednesday Italians are began queueing at post offices and fiscal consultancy offices on the first day of application of the request for the ‘low income salary’, a public subsidy for people whose monthly income is below 780,00 euros. The low income salary (reddito di cittadinanza) was among the main pledges of the Five Stars Movement during the past electoral campaign. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo