Tiny Israeli sect protests Jerusalem cable car plan

This Saturday, March 2, 2019 photo, shows the Karaite cemetery in Jerusalem. The Karaite Jewish community, a tiny religious sect, is emerging as a major impediment for a controversial plan to connect modern Jerusalem and its historic Old City with a cable car network. Other objections -- from Palestinian residents, environmentalists, urban planners and archaeologists -- have so far been unable to halt the project. But the Karaite’s concern that the cable car will desecrate its ancient cemetery may provide the biggest hurdle of all to government planners. Dusan Vranic AP Photo