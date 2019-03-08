At hearing, Amazon tribe accuses Brazil army of atrocities

Temehe Tomas Waimiri, sitting center left and wearing blue shirt and glasses, gives testimony about alleged crimes committed by the Brazilian dictatorship in the 1970s, during a hearing inside a traditional "maloca" indigenous hut, at the Waimiri-Atroari reserve in Amazon state, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Temehe Tomas said he saw a group of soldiers attacking by land and helicopters dropping bombs. "The attackers had uniforms of the color of the jungle," he said. Victor R. Caivano AP Photo