Norway’s oil fund will dump shares in oil and gas

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 file photo, a man sits on a beach as a drilling platform is seen in the background outside from Larnaca port, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Cyprus' energy minister says ExxonMobil has discovered the third-biggest gas deposit in the world in the last two years. Announcing the results on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, of exploratory drilling, Energy Minister Georgios Lakkotrypis said the "world class" discovery offers proof of the potential for more hydrocarbon discoveries in waters off the east Mediterranean island nation that could become an alternative energy source for Europe. Petros Karadjias, File AP Photo