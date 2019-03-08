How Federal Reserve helped fuel the bull market in stocks

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, left, and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attend a ceremony awarding them both with the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The decade-long bull market in stocks was fueled in no small part by the aggressive moves the Federal Reserve took after the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession to nurse the U.S. economy back to health. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo