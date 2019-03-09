Police, bar owners to discuss patron safety after abductions

Boston's police commissioner is asking the city's nightspots and bars to send representatives to a meeting next week to discuss patron safety following two high-profile abductions of women.
Commissioner William Gross sent a letter to liquor license holders asking every establishment to send a representative to the meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Iron Workers Union Local 7 building in South Boston.
He said the meeting was called to establish a dialogue between city officials and license holders about concerns including the safety and well-being of patrons.
A 23-year-old woman who vanished from outside of bar near Faneuil Hall in January was later found alive.
Jassy Correia, also 23, disappeared from outside a Theater District nightclub last month and was found dead in a car in Delaware days later.
