Canada’s no-sex, no-money scandal could topple Trudeau

FILE - In this March 8, 2019, file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen through a beveled pane of glass in a door as he takes part in a news conference in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. Nothing illegal is being alleged, but the no money, no sex scandal engulfing Trudeau could topple him in the election this fall. The ex-justice minister and attorney general says Trudeau and senior members of his government inappropriately tried to pressure her to instruct prosecutors to avoid criminal prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company. The Canadian Press via AP, File Sean Kilpatrick