NHL Hall of Famer Howell, Rangers games leader, dies at 86

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009 file photo, Harry Howell waves to the crowd during a ceremony to retire his number before the Ranger's hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Harry Howell, who played the most games in the history of New York Rangers, has died. He was 86. Howell died Saturday night, March 9, 2019. Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo