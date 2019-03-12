Estonian party start talks with populists despite promise

Chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Mart Helme speaks at the headquarters after parliamentary elections in Tallinn, Estonia, early Monday, March 4, 2019. The tiny Baltic nation of Estonia has become the last country to see its political landscape reshaped by the surging popularity of a far-right populist party that has capitalized on anxieties about national survival in an age of globalism. Tanel Meos AP Photo