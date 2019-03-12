South Dakota House overrides governor’s legalized hemp veto

South Dakota's House voted Tuesday to override Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's veto of a bill to legalize industrial hemp production in the state.
Representatives voted 55-11 to override Noem, teeing up a showdown in the Senate, where the bill could face trouble. Although the Senate voted 21-14 to in favor of the measure, it didn't receive the two-thirds support that would be needed for an override. It could hold its own override vote as early as Tuesday afternoon.
The bill's main sponsor, Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister, said the House has supported the measure "from the word go."
"At this time, I'm going to ask you again to stand behind this bill, for whatever reason you have, just stand behind this bill as it is today," he said before the vote.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Noem said in her Monday veto message that "normalizing" hemp was part of a bigger strategy to make marijuana legalization inevitable. She said the bill would make law enforcement's job more difficult.
"I do not doubt the motives of this bill's legislative champions," Noem said. "However, an overwhelming number of contacts I have received in favor of this bill come from pro-marijuana activists."
The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least 41 states have enacted hemp growing and production programs.
The 2018 federal farm bill legalized cultivation of industrial hemp nationally. Supporters contend planting hemp wouldn't even happen until 2020 under the South Dakota proposal, which defines industrial hemp as containing no more than 0.3 percent THC.
Although hemp and marijuana look alike, only marijuana could get a person high.
Comments