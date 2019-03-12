Corps fights tribal request for more pipeline study records

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River in North Dakota, just north of the Standing Rock Reservation in Emmons County in Cannon Ball, N.D. Federal officials who permitted the Dakota Access oil pipeline are turning over a few documents sought by American Indian tribes suing over the project. But they say a request for dozens more records is vague and overly broad and should be rejected by a federal judge. The pipeline developer also is asking the judge to deny the tribal request, saying it's meritless and will cause needless delay in an already protracted legal fight. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Tom Stromme