The Latest: Fargo city offices to close as winter storm hits

Maintenance supervisor Dan Leach frees storm drains of ice and snow at Episcopal Church Homes in St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The rain that began falling Tuesday in the Twin Cities was expected to continue through Thursday, making for soggy, foggy -- and possibly icy -- conditions. A flood watch is in effect for the area Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures forecast to reach into the 40's, triggering considerable snow melt, according to the National Weather Service. Pioneer Press via AP Scott Takushi