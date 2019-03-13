Trial openings set in Las Vegas Sands lawsuit worth millions

A jury in Nevada is set to decide how much Las Vegas Sands Corp. has to pay to a Hong Kong businessman for helping the company open its first Macau resort 15 years ago.
Attorneys for Richard Suen (SOO'-ehn) and Sands are due to provide overviews Wednesday of a trial that could take seven weeks.
Billionaire Sands chief executive Sheldon Adelson isn't expected to testify. He's battling cancer.
This is the third go-around for the case in state court in Las Vegas.
Suen won breach-of-contract judgments in 2008 and 2013, arguing he provided Sands executives with key introductions to Chinese officials.
The Nevada Supreme Court upheld those jury findings but ruled in 2016 that a jury should decide again the damages question.
Suen says he deserves $328 million.
Sands says he's due $1 million.
