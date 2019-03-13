Trial openings set in Las Vegas Sands lawsuit worth millions

FILE - This June 17, 2014 file photo shows the Sands Expo and Convention Center and The Palazzo in Las Vegas. The properties are owned and operated by Las Vegas Sands Corp. Jury selection has begun for a trial to determine how much casino corporation Las Vegas Sands Corp. has to pay to a Hong Kong businessman who helped the company open its first resort in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau. A judge and attorneys for Richard Suen and Sands told about 50 prospective jurors on Monday, March 4, 2019, that a panel of 15 will begin hearing the case March 11. John Locher, File AP Photo