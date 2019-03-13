Verizon says 5G network will cost extra $10 a month

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo visitors stand near a 5G logo at a display the PT Expo in Beijing. A handful of Verizon customers will soon have faster wireless service, but they’ll have to pay $10 a month more. Verizon says it’ll flip the switch next month on a much-hyped, next-generation “5G” phone network. Service will start in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo