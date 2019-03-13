Senate confirms White House official Rao for appeals court

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, Neomi Rao, President Donald Trump's nominee for a seat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a high-profile appeals court. The committee voted 12-10 along party lines Thursday to endorse Neomi Rao for a seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo