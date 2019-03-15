The Latest: US eases land rules protecting sage grouse

FILE - In this May 9, 2008 file photo, male sage grouses fight for the attention of female southwest of Rawlins, Wyo. The Trump administration is finalizing plans to ease restrictions on oil and gas drilling and other industries that were meant to protect an imperiled bird species that ranges across the American West, federal officials said Thursday, March 14, 2019. Rawlins Daily Times via AP, File Jerret Raffety