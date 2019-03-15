LL Bean pleased with 2018 performance, awards bonuses

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. In a statement on Friday, March 15, 2019, the company said revenues grew by 1 percent in 2018, nearly flat at $1.6 billion, in a changing and challenging environment for retailers. The board on Friday awarded performance bonuses of 5 percent of pay for workers. Last year, there were no annual bonuses for the first time in a decade. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo