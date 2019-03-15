7 tax changes investors should watch for as they file

This Feb. 13, 2019, shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns in Zelienople, Pa. For taxpayers who itemize, the 2 percent miscellaneous itemized deduction was a handy catchall bucket for expenses such as investment fees and expenses and tax-preparation fees. It wasn’t easy to qualify for this deduction, your expenses had to top 2 percent of your adjusted gross income before you could claim them, but it was a nice option to have. Keith Srakocic AP Photo