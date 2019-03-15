Virginia’s Corey Stewart to lead pro-Trump super PAC

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, Republican Corey Stewart gestures during a debate with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in Richmond, Va. Stewart is joining the Keeping America Great PAC, which will raise money for the 2020 campaigns of President Donald Trump and like-minded state and federal candidates. The PAC was previously tied to Dave Brat, the Virginia congressman who lost his 2018 re-election bid. Steve Helber, File AP Photo