It sold out in hours in opening: Salty Pig now fully stocked

This March 13, 2019 photo shows a pulled pork sandwich at The Salty Pig Smokehouse in Mechanicsville, Va. Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. opened Feb. 28 at 9502 Chamberlayne Road, and what followed, its owners say, were days of hungry patrons who showed up en masse, so much so that the place ran out of food _ well before closing time _ several days in a row. Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP Daniel Sangjib Min