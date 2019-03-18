New Zealand’s darkest day: 36 minutes of terror

FILE - This undated file photo supplied by Abdi Ibrahim, shows his 3-year-old brother, Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest known victim of the March 15, 2019, mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. Mucaad Ibrahim had big brown eyes and always seemed to be laughing. In some ways, a friend says, he seemed like an old soul. He had an intelligence beyond his years. And he loved watching his big brother play soccer. (Abdi Ibrahim via AP, File)