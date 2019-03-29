New development with restaurant, two businesses under construction in north Columbus

Developers are making headway on a 3.4-acre development in north Columbus that will consist of three buildings, including a Pure taqueria Mexican restaurant to open this fall.
Pure taqueria is an Atlanta-based Mexican restaurant that currently has six locations; the Columbus store will be the first outside the metro Atlanta area.
The restaurant, which opened in Atlanta in 2005, is known for being an upscale atmosphere, authentic Mexican cuisine and fresh margaritas.
Scott Boyce with Woodruff Brokerage Company said the restaurant is scheduled to open early Fall 2019. Boyce is overseeing leasing of the other two outparcels, and said he did not have any confirmation on what the other tenants will be.
The development, called Maple Village, is located at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Cooper Creek Road across from the Old Town mixed-use development.
Recent road improvements on Veterans Parkway have held up the project some, but construction is currently underway as contractors are currently working to place underground detention ponds at the site.
Developers are planning entrances and exits on both Veterans and Cooper Creek.
“We do have a light at the intersection which is key,” Boyce said. “As people come through, they can enter on Veterans and leave on Cooper Creek at the light and take a left.”
Boyce also said the development will have sidewalks that connect to Old Town for greater walkability.
The owners and developers, Surkam Development, also currently own Maple Plaza, an adjacent strip including a sports bar, convenience store, gas station, package store and party supply store.
Also working on the project are Architectural Innovations Design Group, Thayer-Bray Construction and Nixon Maxey civil engineering.
