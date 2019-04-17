Flip Side Burgers & Tacos in Uptown is getting a sweet makeover. Here’s what’s planned.

Chef, restaurateur fights to regain use of limbs: ‘It’s like trying to move a 20 pound brick with your mind.’ Columbus Chef and restaurateur Mark Jones is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, working to recover from an automobile accident that left him with a spinal cord injury and limited use of his limbs. Jones says it's the toughest challenge he's faced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus Chef and restaurateur Mark Jones is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, working to recover from an automobile accident that left him with a spinal cord injury and limited use of his limbs. Jones says it's the toughest challenge he's faced.

Flip Side Burgers & Tacos on Broadway will look a little different when it reopens next month, because it’s getting a very sweet makeover.

Owner Mark Jones, 54, said the restaurant at 1115 Broadway closed Saturday so it can transform into a boutique doughnut shop. Crews are working on minor cosmetic renovations to reflect the new concept, the name of which is yet to be revealed.

Also not set is a opening date, but he said the sweet treats will come in 12 different varieties at first, with a menu that will change frequently.

“The menu will grow as we grow,” Jones said. “Right now we’re just trying to get the flavors right.”

It’s a new direction for Jones, a chef and restaurateur whose menus lean more on the savory side. He owns or co-owns three other restaurants in downtown Columbus, including Smoke Bourbon and BBQ, The Black Cow and Plucked Up Chicken and Biscuits. He also owns Hunter’s Pub and Mark’s Pies and Thighs in Harris County, Ready, Steak, GO takeout restaurants and Mark’s City Grill.

He’s scoping out a location to move Flip Side where there is more space for dining in.

“We’re looking for the right location, a larger location so we can expand what we do,” Jones said. “(The building) is a little on the small side for what we were doing there. We want to bring more menu options as well.”

By tweaking the Uptown location’s offerings to doughnuts, he hopes to offer something that fits the pedestrian-friendly atmosphere.

“We want to appeal to the street traffic, of everyone walking on Broadway, and give them an easy snack to eat while going up and down the street,” Jones said. “I believe this is something Uptown Columbus needs and we’re working hard to bring a quality product to the people.”

The opening of the new doughnut shop could well coincide with the one-year anniversary of a car wreck that paralyzed Jones, a Columbus native, from the neck down.

After surgery and months of therapy at The Shepherd Center in Atlanta, one of the nation’s top spinal cord injury hospitals, he slowly regained motion in his arms and legs. He now gets around with the use of a motorized scooter.

Jones said therapy is still going well, and that he hopes to be back in Columbus part time this summer, with the goal of being back home full time the first of the year.

“I miss being in the restaurants on a daily basis and I miss interacting with customers. You have no idea how much the prayers and support of the community means to me,” he said.